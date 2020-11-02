Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $292.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.14.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $208.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $194.20 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after acquiring an additional 120,034 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 341,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

