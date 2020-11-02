Verso (VRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect Verso to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.74. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. On average, analysts expect Verso to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. Verso has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $261.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BWS Financial raised shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

