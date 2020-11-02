Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.
Veritex stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
About Veritex
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.
