Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Veritex stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Cara Mcdaniel bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $33,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

