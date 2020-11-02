Verisk Analytics (VRSK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK opened at $177.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average is $173.96. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $195.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.