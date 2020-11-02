Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Short Interest Update

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $177.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.96. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

