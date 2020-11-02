Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Downgraded to Reduce at Commerzbank

Commerzbank lowered shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Verbund from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Verbund from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OEZVY opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Verbund has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $502.78 million during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

