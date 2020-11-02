Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VXRT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vaxart from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.42.

VXRT opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $538.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 39.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

