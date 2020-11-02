Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $92.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.