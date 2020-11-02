Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VNDA opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,644,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 301,896 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 585,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.