Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 32.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,612 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,521,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,538 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $188,654.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,881 shares of company stock valued at $795,574. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE VVV opened at $19.67 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

