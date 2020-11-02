ValuEngine Upgrades Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Hold

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

