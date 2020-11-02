ValuEngine Downgrades HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $62.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.32 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. Analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in HCI Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HCI Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HCI Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in HCI Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

