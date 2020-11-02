Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VMI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $141.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $154.86. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $190,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,452.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 179.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

