USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $109.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $123.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

