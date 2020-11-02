USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,147,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,971 shares of company stock worth $6,990,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBHS. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

