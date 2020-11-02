USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 854 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of FMC by 122.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 168,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after buying an additional 92,676 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of FMC by 31.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 99,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $102.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average is $101.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

