USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 7,082 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 28.6% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,665 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,174,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 181.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232,181 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,691,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,855,000 after buying an additional 1,148,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.