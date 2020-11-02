USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 3,605 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 159.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $99.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.73. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $109.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

