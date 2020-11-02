USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 56.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 72,393 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 48.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 31,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $98.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

