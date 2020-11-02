USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,467,000 after buying an additional 2,370,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after buying an additional 1,554,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,171,000 after buying an additional 1,386,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 51.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,123,000 after buying an additional 1,792,621 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,903,000 after buying an additional 223,799 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

