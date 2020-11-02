Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). On average, analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

