United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Downgraded by HSBC

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UUGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.52.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

