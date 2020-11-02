United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTHR. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $244.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.00.

UTHR stock opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $134.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 696.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

