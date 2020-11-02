United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Raised to $175.00 at Oppenheimer

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $134.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,654,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 3,487.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 524,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,434,000 after buying an additional 509,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 922.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 318,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 287,192 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,709,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in United Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 518,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after buying an additional 175,287 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

