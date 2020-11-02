United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd.
Shares of UNC opened at C$93.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.32. United Co.s has a one year low of C$74.80 and a one year high of C$101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.93.
About United Co.s
