United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of UNC opened at C$93.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.32. United Co.s has a one year low of C$74.80 and a one year high of C$101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.93.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

