Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) released its earnings results on Saturday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.
Shares of Unisys stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Unisys has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $18.13.
Unisys Company Profile
