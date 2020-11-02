Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) released its earnings results on Saturday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Unisys has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

