Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 140166 raised shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

UAA opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

