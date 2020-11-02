Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.49–0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Under Armour to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of UA opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

