UBS Group Upgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VNDA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $584.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 301,896 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 733.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 166,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 190,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

