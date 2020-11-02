UBS Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) a GBX 190 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 287 ($3.75) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 246.13 ($3.22).

IAG stock opened at GBX 96.44 ($1.26) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In related news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

