Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 53,679 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.51.

UBER stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.72) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

