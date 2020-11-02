Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWIN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

