Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the September 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.