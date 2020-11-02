TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,179,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after buying an additional 547,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,692,000 after buying an additional 353,179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 324,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after buying an additional 308,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

