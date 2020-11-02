Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) released its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $4.18 on Monday. Trxade Group has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of 139.33, a P/E/G ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

