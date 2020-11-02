Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Trupanion alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRUP. Guggenheim cut shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.57.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,431.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Dan Levitan sold 65,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $4,562,248.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,607.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,693 shares of company stock worth $7,659,780. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 390.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 403,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 172.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 158,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $7,101,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.