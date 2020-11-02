TrueChain (TRUE) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001332 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bithumb, DragonEX and ZB.COM. TrueChain has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $3.99 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00028266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.03949484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00225093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00026279 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

