Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded to C+ by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TROX. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

TROX opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. Tronox has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $12.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tronox by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tronox by 43.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 493,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tronox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Tronox by 46.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

