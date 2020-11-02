TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

TCBK stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $860.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.74.

TCBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,718.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

