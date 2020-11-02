TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of TACI opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. TransAtlantic Capital has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

TransAtlantic Capital Company Profile

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

