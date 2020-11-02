TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of TACI opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. TransAtlantic Capital has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.57.
TransAtlantic Capital Company Profile
