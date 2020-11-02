TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$437.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$7.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.22. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of C$5.32 and a 12 month high of C$11.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.64.

About TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

