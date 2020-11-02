Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $132.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

