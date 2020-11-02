TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) PT Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

TOWN opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.18.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 13.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 17.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth $47,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

