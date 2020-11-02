Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.
Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
