Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.