TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.73 ($45.56).

FP stock opened at €25.82 ($30.38) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.42. TOTAL SE has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

