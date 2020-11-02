TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.73 ($45.56).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €25.82 ($30.38) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.42. TOTAL SE has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

