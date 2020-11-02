Total (NYSE:TOT) Announces Earnings Results

Total (NYSE:TOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $30.33 on Monday. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Total alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.