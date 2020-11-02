Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,504 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $72,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $99.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $109.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

