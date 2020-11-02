Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 68,519 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,519 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $40,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,355,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

ATVI opened at $75.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

