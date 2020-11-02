Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 44,271 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,271 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Zoetis worth $44,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $158.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,621. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

